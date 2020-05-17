Cedrick, or Ced, as he was known to most, left earthly life after a 2 year battle with Leiomyosaracona in his home with his loving wife by his side on May 1, 2020. He fought a fight that not many could have endured and did not let cancer win until God said it was time to come home. He was born to Delores Witherspoon and James Dillehay on June 18, 1972. He attended both Firestone and Garfield High School. Reminiscing about his time growing up on the East side of Akron brought him many joyful memories. He was proudly employed at Dave's Super Markets as an Assistant Manager serving the community of Akron. He had no tolerance for insincerity, disrespect or the inequalities of this country and he was not afraid to tell the world. His smile was legendary and he loved deeply. The true beauty of his soul could be seen in the way he treated animals, children and the elderly, He had a profound relationship with Jesus and as immensely proud to have been baptized at Macedonia Baptist Church last year. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Curtis Witherspoon, Sr. and Bessie Witherspoon; aunt, Barbara Witherspoon and grandmother-in-law, Grace Smith. He is survived by his wife, Erika Witherspoon; children, Cedric Witherspoon, Jr. and daughters, Rakiah Welch, Cekai Witherspoon-Crawford and Adara Thumm-Hopson; granddaughters, Nijae and Melanie; his parent, Delores Witherspoon and James (Varetta) Daillehay; mother-in-law, Patricia Weber; father-in-law, Hans (Stephanie) Thumm; his siblings, Curtis (Melody) Witherspoon, Roger Carr-Witherspoon, Ramiah Carr-Whitherspoon, Shai Millender, James Roberson, Kim Averitt, Jassondra Dillehay, Lukie as well as the rest of the Dillehay children; he has a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, in-laws and cousins who were more like siblings. He also leaves a Godmother, "Ma Gail" Witherspoon and sister, Cedreca Strickland-Peacock who brought him comfort in some of his darkest times. Services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 12 p.m. with calling hour at 11 a.m. until time of service at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. A special thank you to Cooper Cancer Center, Summa Palliative, and 7 East for making the unbearable a bit more easy over the past 2 years.