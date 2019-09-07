|
|
Celia Lynn Keddie Celia Lynn Keddie, 67, died September 2, 2019 at Polly Ryon Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Texas. Celia was born on July 29, 1952. She was preceded in death by parents John B. and Viola E. Watson of Hudson, FL and brother, Robert M. Watson of Pataskala, OH. Celia was a 1970 graduate of Springfield High School in Akron, OH and had a passion for theater arts. She studied speech pathology in college before becoming a florist. Celia had a life-long passion for art and craft projects. She is survived by husband, James of Richmond, Texas; daughter, Felicity Lynn and her son, United States Marine Corps recruit Andrew Carpenter, both of Cleveland, GA; son, Jeremy Andrew of Seattle, WA; sisters, Julie A. Watson of Akron, OH and Diane E. Watson of Dallas, Texas; brother, John J. Watson of Topeka, Kan; Stallard family cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek located at 15015 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas 77478. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek. In lieu of flowers - donations may be made to the non-profit Insulin for Life, Inc. (Gainesville, FLA).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 7, 2019