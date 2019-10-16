|
) Celia Lynn Keddie (nee Watson), age 67, formerly of Akron, passed away September 2, 2019 in Richmond, Texas. She was preceded in death by parents, John B. and Viola E. Watson of Hudson, FL and brother, Robert M. Watson of Pataskala, OH. Celia was a 1970 graduate of Springfield High School in Akron, OH and had a passion for theater arts. She studied speech pathology in college before becoming a florist. Celia had a life-long passion for art and craft projects. She is survived by husband, James of Richmond, Texas; daughter, Felicity Lynn and her son, United States Marine Corps recruit Andrew Carpenter, both of Cleveland, GA; son, Jeremy Andrew of Seattle, WA; sisters, Julie A. Watson of Akron, OH and Diane E. Watson of Dallas, Texas; brother, John J. Watson of Topeka, Kan.; Stallard family cousins; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in her name are suggested to (https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org) or Insulin for Life (IFL-USA.org). Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 W. AURORA RD. (OHIO RTE. 82), SAGAMORE HILLS, where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 Noon. MEMORIAL VISITATION SATURDAY, 10 A.M. UNTIL TIME OF SERVICE AT NOON, followed by Interment at West Richfield Cemetery. www.ferfoliafuneralmomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019