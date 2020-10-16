This most loved man was with us for too short a time. Even though his age was more than others may reach, those who loved him still hoped for more. Golfing dates with Pam, board games to play, walks in the woods, building puzzles, tending the gardens, build a bench, backyard family cook outs, or simply sitting and relax in his family's company. We have been so blessed, which makes our hearts ache even more so now. A gentle, kind, and peaceful man, Chad grew up in Bolivar, Pennsylvania. His parents, Thomas Foster, and Ethel Woodward Cook, raised three sons, Chad being the youngest. Brother Joe, whom he missed dearly, preceded him to Heaven. Chad loved Joe's children, Seeley and Rachel. His oldest brother Denny, lives in "Heaven on Earth", Fort Collins, Colorado. Denny and his wife Teri were a significant part of Chad's life. He lived with them at the beginning of his working career. He loved their children, Theresa, Kristen, Maureen, Michelle, and Dennis. He grew up with a very large extended family of cousins, aunts, and uncles. Chad loved family reunions with his Woodward and Cook relatives. Chad had a beautiful baritone singing voice. He sang in the Laurel Valley High School Chorus and Glee club. A SPEBSOSA member since, 1972, Chad then later sang Barbershop Quartette with the Elyria Chordsmen. He sang for twenty years with the Guardian Angles Church choir, and briefly with Our Lady of Grace Church choir. His mother-in-law, Patricia Claypool, was always the first to say "I love to listen to Chad sing." Chad graduated from Laurel Valley High School, then Thiel College, where he was the 1970-71 Phi Theta Phi Song Chairman. He obtained an Executive Masters of Business degree at Baldwin Wallace College. He also took classes to be awarded a second Executive Masters in International Business. At the time, in 1985, only one degree could be awarded, and Chad chose the EMBA Business diploma. While he was in this intense two year degree track, he worked full time, and was already married with three small children. He was dedicated to learning throughout his entire life. Years after his EMBA graduation, he returned to Baldwin Wallace University. For nineteen years, he was an adjunct professor in their School of Business. He loved teaching his graduate students. Chad's working career began at Firestone Tire and Rubber in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. Seventeen years later, when his position in Akron was relocated to Chicago, Chad began a new career with Rubbermaid Inc. His eleven-year career with Rubbermaid, culminating as Corporate Director of Training and Development, ended with Chad opening his own consulting firm. He briefly partnered with Infinite Learning in Birmingham, Michigan. He officially retired from business, twenty-one years later, as President of Bright Side, Inc. a behavioral transformation organization. Bright Side was an industry leader in Human Capitol Management with Fortune 100 companies. He traveled the world in this capacity. After retiring from business life, he served on the Board of NEOVets, dedicated to Veterans. Being a husband and father was Chad's most prized accomplishment. He met his wife, Pam Claypool, at Firestone Central Credit in 1977. He said it was love at first sight. She said true, but she spotted him first. They were blessed with three beautiful children, Sean Thomas, Marybeth, and Chad Garrett. Chad was the ultimate, most loving, and in turn, loved husband. He was the Father of the Year on a daily basis, concurrently, for over forty years. He played every game and sport with his children, while also attending every event they participated in. He was always involved in his children's lives. Chad is Opa to his beautiful grandchildren, Cayson, Annabelle, Zoey, Deaglan, and Vanessa. He is a loving Father-in-Law to our beautiful Christina and Kristo. He would like to thank his best friends for a lifetime of friendship and love. In chronological order, childhood friends Jim Carney and Bill Peach. From his Firestone Central Credit days, Dean Miller. Family friend and vacation buddy, Dennis Pryor. From the neighborhood he raised his family, Pete McCune. Wednesday fun days, and spiritual mentor, Rob Faulkner. Guardian Angels choir Bass, and seat neighbor, Nick Pozzuto. These friendships lasted a lifetime and beyond. Chad's Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Copley, Ohio. The service will be outdoors, rain or shine. Please bring a lawn chair and dress appropriately for the weather. Masks and social distancing is mandatory for attendance. For those who cannot participate in person, this Celebration will be live-streamed by Hummel Funeral Homes on their Facebook page. Chad had such a giving heart. Donations in his memory, if you choose, are appreciated for any of the following charities: Copley Outreach Center (a 401C social services organization), 1502 S. Cleveland Massillon Road 44321. Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. Haven of Rest Ministries, Akron, Ohio. Our parks system: www.summitmetroparks.org
