Chad "Chico" R. Wortman
Chad R. Wortman (Chico), 31, of Akron, Ohio passed away July 16, 2019. He was born on August 18, 1987 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Richard Wortman and Katherine (Silvey). He graduated from Garfield High School. He also graduated from Akron Machining Institute. He worked at Kennametal for three years. He loved hunting, fishing, playing poker and he was a video gamer.
He loved taking nieces Rylee and Lily to the park, several play grounds and even the corner store. He liked spending time at the family cabin. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph and Dolores Wortman and Robert and Mary Jane Silvey. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Kathy Wortman; his twin sister, Chelsea Wortman; his two nieces, Rylee and Lily; many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Also his beloved cat Jackamo.
A memorial service will be held on July 31, 2019. From 5 to 7 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m. Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44305 (330) 535-9186. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019