Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chad Wortman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chad R. Wortman


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chad R. Wortman Obituary
Chad "Chico" R. Wortman

Chad R. Wortman (Chico), 31, of Akron, Ohio passed away July 16, 2019. He was born on August 18, 1987 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Richard Wortman and Katherine (Silvey). He graduated from Garfield High School. He also graduated from Akron Machining Institute. He worked at Kennametal for three years. He loved hunting, fishing, playing poker and he was a video gamer.

He loved taking nieces Rylee and Lily to the park, several play grounds and even the corner store. He liked spending time at the family cabin. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph and Dolores Wortman and Robert and Mary Jane Silvey. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Kathy Wortman; his twin sister, Chelsea Wortman; his two nieces, Rylee and Lily; many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Also his beloved cat Jackamo.

A memorial service will be held on July 31, 2019. From 5 to 7 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m. Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44305 (330) 535-9186. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now