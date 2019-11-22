Home

Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Chad W. Baughman


1990 - 2019
Chad W. Baughman Obituary
NORTON -- Chad W. Baughman, 29, of Norton, passed away Wednesday November 20, 2019. He was born July 11, 1990 in Wadsworth to Dwayne and Grace (Pall) Baughman. Chad was a graduate of Wadsworth High School class of 2009. He was an electric bicycle enthusiast logging nearly 5000 miles in the past few years. Chad was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Marlene Baughman and aunt, Brenda Barnes. He is survived by his mother, Grace (Rob) Baughman; father and stepmother, Dwayne and Tari Baughman; brother, Bret Baughman; sister, Jenna (Greg) Dente; stepbrothers, Glenn, Jeremiah and Jason Miller; nephews, Landon, Gavin, and Brantley; his maternal grandparents, Fred and Elizabeth Pall; uncles, Freddy Pall, Alan (Jill) Baughman and Paul Barnes along with several cousins. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Joel Gregory officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: https://restoreaddictionrecovery.com/donate/ Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
