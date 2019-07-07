Charla S.



Anderson



(Palazzo)



Charla Palazzo Anderson of Stow, Ohio passed away July 2, 2019. Charla graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School, class of 1968. Charla was a hairdresser for many years and loved taking care of her clients. She was a lifetime devoted member of High Street Christian Church, now known as Harmony Springs Christian Church.



Charla was preceded in death by her mother and father, Charles and LaVonne Palazzo, and sister, Cathy Haney. Charla is survived by husband, Keith; sons, Colin and Robby; and nephew, Andrew Haney.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to friends and those who helped take such great care of Charla during her last few years and days: SarahCare of Stow, The Landing of Stow and Crossroads Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ( ).



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.



(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019