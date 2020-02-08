|
|
Charleen Brueggeman, 91, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Charleen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin, with whom she co-owned and operated the Whistle Stop Hobby Shop for many years. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents; her sister, Eileen Olson, and her son, Richard (Jennie) Brueggeman. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Deborah (Timothy) Calvin of Painesville; 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020, 4-6 p.m., at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls. Funeral services will be Monday, February 10, 2020, 11 a.m., at Tallmadge Lutheran Church, 759 East Avenue, Tallmadge, officiated by Rev. Andy Alberts. She will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to be directed to a special charitable cause. To view the tribute video or share condolences with the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2020