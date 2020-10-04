) Our wonderful Mom, Charlene, passed into God's loving arms Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was the youngest of five children, born to Frances and Carl Sigel on August 30, 1927. Charlene graduated from Buchtel High School and Kent State University where she later returned to earn a Master's Degree in Education. She and Vincent Bond, another Buchtel graduate, were married in 1952, until his passing in 1977. Ten years later at a Buchtel reunion, Charlene reconnected with former classmate Thomas Witner and they were married for 32 years until his passing in July 2020. Mom was very lucky--she had two very happy marriages! Along with raising her family, Charlene was active in volunteer work- teaching English at the International Institute, Junior League work, General Hospital Board, various church work positions and PEO. Mom became an English teacher later in life and taught at Eastview Jr. High and Revere High School. She loved being active and filled her time with tennis, swimming, golf and cycling into her 80's. She loved her family and always hosted picnics and holiday get togethers, Mom was an excellent cook! Charlene was a passionate animal lover as well and our family always housed numerous cats and dogs while growing up. She was a strong Christian and avid church goer at New Covenant Community Church. We were so blessed to have her as our Mom. Charlene was preceded in passing by parents, Frances and Carl Sigel; brothers, Bob, Jerry and Bill; husband, Vincent Bond; son-in-law, Mike McKimmy; daughter, Melinda Remington; and husband, Thomas Witner. She is survived by sister, Mary Broadbent; daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Wert and Jennifer (Dave) Elzemeyer; son in law, Tim Remington; granddaughter, Lauren (David) Luc; stepchildren, Dianne (Seth) Labovitz, Lora (Tedd) Jett, Amy Glasgow (Rusty Kimmich), Thomas (Kendra) Witner Jr, and Andrew (Teresa) Witner; as well as many step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to especially thank Charlene's caregivers over the past couple years - she dearly loved Hazel, Donna, Laura and Heather. They were the best! A private family service will be held later at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Covenant Community Church, Akron, Ohio, or your local Humane Society. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
.