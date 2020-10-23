Charlene E. Weber, 89, of Little Rock, AR, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born June 30, 1931 in Akron, OH to the late Hugh A. and Hulda (Sattler) Wright. Char lived life to the fullest and was friendly, vivacious, animated, articulate and humorous. She always had a joke to share. Char was an avid reader, loved to travel, loved people and loved to teach. After receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of Akron, she dedicated much of her life to an extensive teaching career. Char taught in the Akron Public Schools, Litchfield Elementary School in Litchfield Park, AZ, Lancaster Public Schools in Lancaster, OH, Clear Lake City Schools in Clear Lake City, TX, and for the University of Akron by supervising student teachers. She enjoyed being an active member of Delta Gamma Sorority Alumnae, Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority International, Mortar Board, the Musical Coterie of Little Rock, the Salvation Army Auxiliary and CARTI Auxiliary. Char was both generous and passionate about volunteering. Soon after retiring to Little Rock, AR with her husband Richard in 1991, she began volunteering at the Old State House Museum as a docent and greeter, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Char was also a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, OH. Char was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard E. "Dick" Weber, sister, Florence S. "Mickey" Kershner, and cousin Robert E. "Bob" Sattler. She will be dearly missed by her niece Beckey (Dan) Lebo, nephew Scott Kershner, great niece Hannah Lebo, great nephew David (Brittany) Lebo, great great nephew Elijah Lebo and her many, many loving friends. The family is thankful for the excellent care Char received from the staffs of Parkview Heights, Parkway Health Center and Baptist Health Hospice of Little Rock in her later years. A private family service will be held in Akron, OH at Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.SmithFamilyCares.com
