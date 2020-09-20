Charlene F. Ball, 60, passed away September 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Martha Ball; and her sister, Cindy Mook. She is survived by her fiance, Rick; children, Melissa, Jenny, Angie, Angel, Krystal, Kandy, her baby boy J.J., Rocky, and Rex; 32 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren; sister, Diana; brother, Hugh; and her dog, Coco. A private service will be held for family only. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







