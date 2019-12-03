Home

Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Charlene H. Joyner

) Charlene H. Joyner (nee McCombs) passed away November 26, 2019, just short of her 90th birthday. Charlene was born December 7, 1929 in Marion, Ohio to Melvin and Cecille McCombs. Charlene lived in the Manchester area where she worked for Manchester Schools as a bus driver for many years. Charlene's last years were spent in Leesburg, Florida where she enjoyed many special friendships. Charlene was a member of Manchester Church of Christ. Charlene was preceded in death by parents; Husband, Robert (Bob) Joyner; Longtime partner, Frank Leary; beloved son, David M. Faix; brothers, Jim and Dennis. Charlene is survived by sons, Terry D. Faix (Heidi) and Randy W. Faix (Edyie); Brothers, Gene and Dean; many grand-and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved her children, brothers and extended family very much. A very special thank you to the staff at Wadsworth Pointe. Charlene will be remembered in a church service at a later date. Condolences may be sent to family at 2942 Wadsworth Rd., Norton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
