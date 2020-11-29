Charlene L. Moon, 82, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. She was a life resident of Barberton and a member of Johnson United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald and her grandson, James, Charlene is survived by her son, Don (Betty); granddaughter, Katie; sister, Marilyn Hill; brother, Richard (Sharon) Mong; along with other relatives and friends. Due to current circumstances masks are required and social distancing will be observed. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.