Charlene M. Rollyson, age 77, of North Canton, passed away on April 17, 2019.



She was born in Buffalo, New York on July 16, 1941 to the late Charles and Margaret (Smith) Miller and grew up in Galeton, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Bryant and Stratton Business School and moved to Ohio in 1963 to pursue her career. She met and married Robert E. Rollyson May 16, 1964. She worked in the religious education office at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Tallmadge for many years and retired from Cascade Insulation Co. after 23 years of service. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was fondly called "Baboo" by her grandchildren and loved being surrounded by her family.



She is survived by her husband, Bob; seven children, Amy "Hays" (Rob) Little, Beth (Mark) Jenkins, Bob Rollyson II, Sarah (Bill) Cutting, Joe Rollyson, Becky Rollyson-Dorsey, Matt (Denise) Rollyson, and also Janet (Bill) Hodson, Jill (the late Larry) Montgomery, and the late Lisa Little; nine grandchildren, Addie and Mason Rollyson, Nate and Zach Cutting, Jared Rollyson, Cory and Tyler Dorsey, Lucas and Everly Rollyson, and also Jane (Sam) Lockhart, Anne (Tim) Banks and children Fiona and Colin Banks, Julia Hodson, Sam Hodson, Erik (Stacy) Neikirk and daughters Riley and Emma Neikirk, Ashley (Craig) Nupp and son Jordan, Brittany (Chris) Thompson and daughters Savannah and Laylah Thompson, Derek (Skylar) Little; brother the late Vincent Miller and sister-in-law Freya Miller; other relatives and friends.



Calling hours are April 26 Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville and the Prayer Vigil Service will be Friday, 3:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be April 27 Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father James McKarns and Deacon Russ O'Neill celebrant. Final resting place is St. Joseph Cemetery.



