Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Charlene R. Haverlick


1944 - 2019
Charlene R. Haverlick Obituary
Charlene R. Haverlick Charlene R. Haverlick, 74, of Norton went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2019. Born in Barberton, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Chester Kozelski (Chet O'Kelley) and Kitty Griffiths. She is survived by sons, Brett (Janet) Haverlick of Barberton and Steve Haverlick of Norton; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of family and wonderful friends. Charlene's Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Deacon Robin Adair officiating. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
