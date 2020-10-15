Charles "Chuck" A. Cole, 58, of Ravenna, Ohio, passed away October 11, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Hospice Care Center after a 7-year long struggle with cancer; he is now pain free in Heaven. Chuck was born in Akron, Ohio on June 3, 1962 to Charles F. and Charlotte (Bess) Cole. Chuck graduated from Waterloo High School with the class of 1980. He was a former owner/operator of Austin Ignition Co. He retired as the Service Manager of R&R Mack Truck Sales due to health reasons. Memorial service and Celebration of his Life will be held at the Community Bible Church, 3671 Tallmadge Rd., Rootstown, Oh, on Saturday, October 17. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Scott Hindel officiating. For full obituary and to share condolences and memories please visit www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com