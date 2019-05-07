Charles A. Uy



On May 3, 2019, Charles A. Uy of Silver Lake (who was also known to many as Chippe) departed this life. He now resides in Heaven. He was 91 years old.



Charles was born in Amoy, China to Uy Beng Seng and Ang May. He immigrated with his parents to the island of Mindanao in the Philippines. The family grew to 12 children. He was the second eldest. As a young man he immigrated to the United States. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Then he and his wife Emily settled in the Akron area where he worked for Babcock & Wilcox in Barberton for over 30 years. There he thrived working with big machines that took up whole rooms. They're called computers. During his leisure time Charles enjoyed the outdoors, especially coaching Little League baseball, fishing and road trips. He was an avid sports fan. He liked to watch the Cleveland Indians, the Mizzou Tigers and the "original" Cleveland Browns. He was also an enthusiastic mahjong player.



Next to his family, Charles loved his church most of all. He and Emily were founding members of the Akron Christian Reformed Church. He served as an elder, deacon, teacher and Sunday school superintendent. He also shared his beautiful tenor voice in music solos for the church. Those who heard him sing were moved and uplifted.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Chip Seng, Rizalino, John, and Pusimo; and his sisters: Cataminda and Violetta. Left to cherish his memory and carry forward his legacy are his wife of 64 years, Emiliana; his children: Jocelyn Bennett, Leslie Willett, Andrew



(Diana) Uy and Elisabeth (Frank) Dexter; his five grandchildren: Daniel, Christine (Michael),



Samantha, Matthew



(Tiffany) and Michael; and his great grandchildren: Eddie and Milly. Also surviving are his sisters: Teresita, Diana, Amelia and Rosalinda; and his brother, Joseph and a host of other relatives and friends.



Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at the Akron Christian Reformed Church, 50 Marshall Avenue, Akron 44303 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 5 p.m. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Charles to the Akron Christian Reformed Church (www.akroncrc.net), the ( ), the Lucky Seniors Activity Fund www.asiaohio.org/give-to-asia/donate/ or any .