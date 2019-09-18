|
Charles "Chuck" B. Cowgar Chuck Cowgar, 50, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his children, parents and family, September 11, 2019. He was born September 13, 1968 in Akron to Charles L. and Eileen (nee Hastings) Cowgar. He was a 1986 graduate of Green High School and owned and worked at his company, RTC Mechanical. Chuck loved his children, Reese and Theron with all his heart. He had so much fun with them playing video games, cards, craps, yard games, HQ, board games, traveling, trips to Cedar Point, and recently to Bounce America with them. He would do anything or nothing at all if that was what they wanted. He made time to be with them doing fun things even after a long day of hard work. He was both a friend and father to them. Chuck enjoyed many things in his life including fishing, boating, traveling, bowling, making wine and Spartan Races with his best friend, Rhonda Willoughby. Chuck valued his family and friends and showed his love and devotion by making time to help them with just about anything they would ask of him. Chuck smiled almost all the time and was known by many as "Smiley". He had a way of lighting up a room with his contagious smile and easy manner. He was also quite the trickster. You never knew what that man was going to do to you...squirt you with water, shoot you with nerf guns, rubber bands or stick his finger in your ear. And if he ever figured out what your pet-peeve was, be prepared to have him push that button every time he would see you. He loved to get reactions, laugh and have fun! Chuck had completed technical school and several college courses to acquire his licensing and certifications, bringing to fruition his company, RTC Mechanical, along with his business partner, Rhonda Willoughby who supported and encouraged him and his employee Robert Lopez. Prior to owning and working at his business, he worked at The K Company, Kroger, and Harco/Corpro Inc. The family would like to thank The K Company for their kindnesses, the neurosurgeons and nursing staff in the NSICU, and the many chaplains that came and ministered with the family at Akron General Hospital during his time there following a work accident. Besides his parents; Chuck is survived by his children, Reese and Theron Cowgar; sister, Julie (Scott) Kettering; mother of his children, Andrea Cowgar; aunt, Linda (Radford) Bethel; uncles, Robert (Mae) Hastings and William Cowgar; nephews, Corey and Sean (Taylor) Kettering; cousins, Robert Hastings, Tina (Ron) Boorman, Brian (Shiloh) Hastings, and Ray (Takako) Bethel; as well as many other loving family and friends. Per Chuck's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held at 3 P.M. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Road, North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Rev. Katie Osier officiating. Family and friends may call on Saturday, from 1 P.M. until the time of the service at the church. A private inurnment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Chuck's name to Greensburg United Methodist Church ~ Mountain Top Missions or to Reese Cowgar and/or Theron Cowgar for their college fund, C/O Edward Jones, 13690 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. To leave a special message, memory or funny story online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019