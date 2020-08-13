1/2
Charles B. Cypher
Charles "Chuck" Bernard Cypher, 87, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was a resident of Akron since 1956. He graduated from St. James High School in Pittsburgh, and attended The University of Notre Dame before leaving to serve the U.S. Army for the Korean War. Chuck married, moved to Akron, started working at Goodyear and graduated from The University of Akron. Chuck had five daughters: Dorothea (Butch) Erickson, Colette Powers, Allie Bianchi, Teresa (Monty) Ward, and Lauretta Cypher. Chuck married the love of his life, Marie (Martin), on May 4, 1981, and was with her until her passing on November 22, 2013. They enjoyed many loving years of family gatherings with their combined siblings, traveling, music, dancing, sports, Myrtle Beach, and their grandchildren. He was a hardworking and devoted husband and father. He is survived by two sisters, Florence Dixon and Ann Birko, his daughters, and many nieces and nephews. Chuck's memory will be cherished by his grandchildren; Michael John, Stephanie (Jay), Alec, Kristin, and Christopher, as well as his two great grandsons, Riley and Graham. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Ernie Bianchi. Friends and family will be received Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Anthony Simone following at 11:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. A time of fellowship will follow. Private burial will be at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Sebastian Church. 476 Mull Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Chuck's service will be livestreamed, and condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. It is required that everyone attending the services wear a mask and practice social distancing. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
