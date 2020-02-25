|
Charlie Mashburn passed away at home on February 23, 2020. He lived most of his life in Portage Lakes and was a proud graduate of Coventry High School class of 1946. Charlie actively participated and lettered in football, basketball and baseball. After graduation he attended Kent State University. One late night, Charlie gave some friends a ride, everyone in the car fell asleep and the car struck a tree. Because he sustained serious injuries all the money that he had saved for college had to be used to pay his extensive medical bills. Subsequently, Charlie went to work for a finance company where he was required to occasionally repossess cars. Mom even accompanied him on some of them! He had some wild tales from that period of his life. In the late 1950's, Charlie began his employment with Green Hills Management, where he developed his excellent skills in selling cemetery lots. It was often said that he could sell a freezer to an Eskimo. He went on to become the sales manager for numerous years and he delivered speeches at large international cemetery conventions in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, as well as Europe. Charlie was devoted to his family, Lockwood United Methodist Church and sports programs in the Portage Lakes, including PLAY Pops, Pee Wee Football and Coventry High School All Sports Boosters. Until the last few years, he could often be found on a Friday night attending a home football game. In 1971, he was instrumental in having a new lighting system installed at the Coventry football stadium. Due to his efforts and support over his lifetime, he was inducted into the Coventry High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. He was also a member of the Portage Lakes Kiwanis and the Portage Lakes Masonic Lodge. Charlie enjoyed traveling with his wife, Toni, working in his vegetable gardens and playing golf with his buddies on Friday mornings at Chenoweth. He did this until a few years ago when he was physically no longer able. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa "Toni" (Moszelt); parents, Omer and Oma Mashburn; sister, Lee Hoover and brother, Hayden Mashburn. He is survived by his children, Jeff (Sheila), Leslie Sue Harth and Jim; grandchildren, Kim, Charles (Billie Kay), Steven (Jen), Jimmy and April; great grandson, Alexander; nieces, Connie (Terry) Heintzman and Gayle (Duane) Hamilton; brother-in-law, Dave Hoover; as well as his companion and friend, Kathleen Lozier. Funeral service will be held at NOON on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 10 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Charlie's name to the , 1575 Corporate Woods Parkway, Suite 150, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or to the Coventry Alumni Scholarship Fund, 3089 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio 44319, (to be designated for a student who is active in sports and has a financial need). To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020