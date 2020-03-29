|
|
STOW -- Having trusted in Jesus Christ as the way, the truth and the life, Charles "Chuck" Bills, 55, beloved husband, peacefully left this world to be welcomed into the open arms of his Savior, where he will live eternally in full and marvelous health and joy. He was preceded in death by parents, Warren and Marjorie Bills; siblings, Garry, William, James and Mary Bills, Donald Nagel and Lynda (Robert) Pugh. Chuck is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 27 years, Pamela Bills; brothers, David (Roxanne) and Timothy Bills; sisters-in-law, Willow (Julius) Chiller and Terri (Kenneth) Sawders, as well as many nieces and nephews. In life it was of utmost importance to Chuck to act with compassion and support for people encountering difficult times. During his healthier years, Chuck made it a point to sacrifice his time and resources to lend needed support to others. Due to current world health circumstances in which we live, a private graveside service will be held. As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made in Chuck's name to either World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063 or Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020