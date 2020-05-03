Charles Bixler
1934 - 2020
Charles "Pete" Bixler, Sr., age 85, of Mogadore passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1934, in Akron, and was a lifelong resident of Mogadore. Pete is survived by his son, Charles P. (Renee) Bixler, Jr. "Pete", daughter Jodi Bixler; grandsons Jeremy and Brock; four great-grandchildren; and his dog, Hughey. Charles was retired from the United States Navy Seabees, and was a 1953 graduate of Suffield School. Due to the current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, all services will be private. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery next to Pete's wife, Diane, in their beloved Mogadore. To leave a message for Pete's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Interment
Greenwood Cemetery
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
