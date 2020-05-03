Charles "Pete" Bixler, Sr., age 85, of Mogadore passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1934, in Akron, and was a lifelong resident of Mogadore. Pete is survived by his son, Charles P. (Renee) Bixler, Jr. "Pete", daughter Jodi Bixler; grandsons Jeremy and Brock; four great-grandchildren; and his dog, Hughey. Charles was retired from the United States Navy Seabees, and was a 1953 graduate of Suffield School. Due to the current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, all services will be private. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery next to Pete's wife, Diane, in their beloved Mogadore. To leave a message for Pete's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.