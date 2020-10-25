1/1
Charles Boyd Jr.
1934 - 2020
Deacon Charles Boyd, Jr. Loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, Deacon Charles Boyd Jr., 85, went home to be with the Lord, October 19, 2020. He was born October 26, 1934 in Bannock, Ohio to Charles and Biralle (Robinson) Boyd Sr. Charles worked at Karman Rubber Co. for many years, Akron Foundry, M.O.P. and The RailRoad. He enjoyed playing the guitar, was an avid fisher and a Deacon of The House Of Prayer For All People Church. He was preceded in death by parents; children, Leonard Burrows, Raymone Bishop and Rodney Bishop and sister, Annette Sherman. To cherish his beloved memory he leaves his wife, Evangelist Brenda Boyd of Akron; daughters, Maris Boyd, Celeste Humphrey, both of Akron, OH, Charlotte Bishop of Katy, TX, Nichole Bishop of Akron and Davida Bishop of Copley, OH; son, Marc (Samaria) Bishop of Richmond, TX and Gregory Clayton of Akron; sister, Maryann (Louis) Karamas of Akron; brother, Charles Nelson Boyd of Flushing, Ohio; and special granddaughter, Latoria (Damon) Haines of Akron, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at 3 p.m.. and funeral service at 4 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 with Pastor R. Stacey eulogizing. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. The Service will be livestreamed at www.rhodenmemorialhome.com, click on his obituary to log in. Condolences may be sent to 1876 Gless Ave., Akron, OH 44301. Procession will form from 579 Ardella Ave., Akron. OH 44306.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
03:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
