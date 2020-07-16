Charles Buddy Jones Oct. 20, 1940 June 29, 2020 Charles Buddy Jones, formerly of Copley, Ohio, died suddenly on June 29th, 2020 at his home in Happy Valley, Oregon. Born in Windsor, Missouri, he earned a BS in Chemical Engineering from Missouri School of Mines, Rolla (now Missouri S&T), served in the Army Corps of Engineers in Germany and Ohio National Guard at Kent. He worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Chemical Division, at Akron, (1965-1982) then at the Niagara Falls plant for a total of 38 years. Charlie was a member of 1st Congregational Church of Akron, and local chapters of AIChE and Sierra Club. While residing at Lewiston, NY, Charlie was an active church member, volunteer firefighter, member of Civil Air Patrol and American Legion, and a pilot. In 2014, he moved with his wife to Oregon to be near family, where he became an active member of Am. Legion Post #180. He created a beautiful vegetable, fruit, and flower oasis in his back yard, could fix anything, and enjoyed working with wood. He was a humble man and is greatly missed. Predeceased by parents, Bud and Theresa, and siblings Bob and Willa, Charlie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Haney), daughter Gena Peters, and grandchildren Alex and Wendy Peters. He was an organ donor. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
