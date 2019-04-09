Home

Charles Edward Burlingame passed away on April 5, 2019 at the age of 79, after an extended illness related to juvenile diabetes and heart disease. Chuck was born on October 24, 1939 in Rochester, Pennsylvania. He received a BA in Philosophy from Thiel College in 1961 and an MA and PhD from the University of Virginia in 1963 and 1965 respectively. He was a professor at Kent State University where he was much loved by his students from 1968 until he retired in 1996.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth (Goll) and Henry Burlingame; as well as his cherished son, Charles Andrew (Andy) Burlingame. He is survived by his wife, Larisa Burlingame; his sister, Marjorie (Burlingame) MacDonald; his daughter, Susan (Burlingame) Arato; his daughter, Karen Burlingame; and his stepdaughter, Natalie Alvianskaya. Chuck is also survived by his grandchildren, Emily, Aren, Jordan, Danil, Olga and Maria.

Chuck had many interests and hobbies including gardening, woodworking, bonsai and many other creative and artistic pursuits. The family wishes to thank the Cleveland Clinic and the amazing LVAD team that worked hard to improve Chuck's health.

Calling hours Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, Ohio 44260 followed by Funeral service at 6 p.m. Very Rev. Fr. Nicholas Wyslutsky officiating. Panachida service Friday, 11 a.m. at the church where Charles will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
