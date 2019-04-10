|
Charles Burlingame
Charles Edward Burlingame passed away on April 5, 2019 at the age of 79, after an extended illness related to juvenile diabetes and heart disease.
Calling hours Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave. Mogadore, Ohio 44260 followed by Funeral service at 6 p.m. Very Rev. Fr. Nicholas Wyslutsky officiating. Panachida service Friday, 11 a.m. at the church where Charles will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019