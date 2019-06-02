|
|
Charles C. Currence, Jr.
Charles C. Currence, Jr., 47, of Canton, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home. He was born and raised in Akron on August 3, 1971, the son of Charles C. and Janice Hinkle Currence Sr. He spent his last ten years in Canton.
Jr. was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Albert Currence. He will be deeply missed by his fiance, Becky Cook; his father; six children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and brother, Kevin (Tammy) Currence.
Jr. loved to work on cars, and work on home remodeling projects. He really loved and enjoyed his time with his nieces, Brooklynn and Barbie, and nephews, Christofer and Thomas.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019