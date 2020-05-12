Charles Chipps
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Freeman Chipps, II, 71, of Wooster, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Charles was born April 20, 1949, in Uniontown, PA to Charles Freeman and Esther (Spiker) Chipps. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Akron in 1976. He had served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and retired in 2013 from Community Action Wayne/Medina where he had been the C.E.O. Charles was always an advocate for children and families living in poverty and was a man who enjoyed nature and had a strong desire to always protect the environment. He was an artist who loved music and celebrated the accomplishments of those he knew. He will be greatly missed by the family and friends that he loved. Surviving are his wife, Dr. Mary Crabtree with whom he shared 17 incredibly happy years; children and grandchildren of his heart, Taylor Ditmars and his daughters, Lucy and Lillian and Whitney Ditmars and her daughters, Faith and Willow; his sisters and their husbands, Jill and Dr. Herb Croft and Toni and Greg Smith; many nieces and nephews and a special family friend, Jason Harris, and Family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and her husband, Ruth Anne and Wales Whitt and a niece, Robin Brown. Family services will be held at a later date. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Charles's memory, donate to a family in need, support education or continue to love others in a stronger and deeper way. (Murray, Creston, 330-8435-6670)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
330-435-6670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved