Charles Freeman Chipps, II, 71, of Wooster, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Charles was born April 20, 1949, in Uniontown, PA to Charles Freeman and Esther (Spiker) Chipps. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Akron in 1976. He had served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and retired in 2013 from Community Action Wayne/Medina where he had been the C.E.O. Charles was always an advocate for children and families living in poverty and was a man who enjoyed nature and had a strong desire to always protect the environment. He was an artist who loved music and celebrated the accomplishments of those he knew. He will be greatly missed by the family and friends that he loved. Surviving are his wife, Dr. Mary Crabtree with whom he shared 17 incredibly happy years; children and grandchildren of his heart, Taylor Ditmars and his daughters, Lucy and Lillian and Whitney Ditmars and her daughters, Faith and Willow; his sisters and their husbands, Jill and Dr. Herb Croft and Toni and Greg Smith; many nieces and nephews and a special family friend, Jason Harris, and Family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and her husband, Ruth Anne and Wales Whitt and a niece, Robin Brown. Family services will be held at a later date. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Charles's memory, donate to a family in need, support education or continue to love others in a stronger and deeper way. (Murray, Creston, 330-8435-6670)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2020.