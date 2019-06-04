Charles



"Charlie" Christopher Brown



Charles Christopher Brown, "Charlie", age 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 2, 2019 with his wife and family by his side.



He was born on December 23, 1942 in Ruthford, Pa., to the late Russell and Arnetta (nee Murvine) Brown.



Other than his parents;, Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter, Marybeth Brown Roan.



He resided in the Akron area for over 54 years and retired from Ohio Edison after 28 years of service. Charlie also enjoyed fishing and hunting and had many great memories, doing so, with his best friend of 42 years, Howard Killinger.



Mr. Brown was a member and a Deacon at the Chapel of Prayer Baptist Church in Akron



Survivors include his beloved wife, Sharon (nee Horner) Brown, of almost 56 years; his daughters, Diana Mitchell, Carol (Denny) Gresham, and Jenice (Mike) Eldreth; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His siblings also survive, Carol Woods, Roberta McDaniel, Candace (Dennis) Black, and Wayne (Elda) Brown; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Colony Health Care of Tallmadge, for their care over the past several months.



Family and friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron.



Services will take place at the Chapel of Prayer Baptist Church, 1811 Brittain Road, Akron, Ohio 44310 at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, where Pastor Sherman Bailey will celebrate Charlie's life.



Family and friends may also visit at the church on Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary