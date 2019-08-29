|
Charles Clinton Meyers Charles Clinton Meyers, 95, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 27, 2019. He was born the son of Aaron and Stella Hammond Meyer on Sep 12, 1923 in Bellaire, Ohio along the Ohio River. He survived the depression as an only child and attended school in and graduated from high school in Shadyside, Ohio in 1941. Charles enlisted in the US Army in Dec 1942 and saw service in North Africa and Europe, before being honorably discharged in Oct 1945. He enrolled at Ohio State University, began classes in Jan 1946, living in the football stadium which had been converted to a dorm. He graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration in Dec 1948, beginning his career with Firestone in Akron, Ohio in January 1949 where he remained employed as an accountant until his retirement in Oct 1982. Charles was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Akron, serving on numerous committees over the years. He was also active as an adult leader in Boy Scouts over a 30-yr period and served as an Explorer Post Adviser for 10 years. In that endeavor he was part of the group that helped get the Cuyahoga Valley National Park created. After retirement he led the IRS Voluntary Tax Preparer Program for the Akron Area for 20 years and served as a volunteer parole officer in Akron. He was an avid, life-long Ohio State football fan and followed the activities of his children closely. Charles married Alice Tufts on Sep 7, 1946, having met in Shadyside prior to WWII. After graduation they made their home in Cuyahoga Falls. They had two children, Jeffrey and Jonathan, and enjoyed traveling, camping, and hiking in the Cuyahoga Valley. Charles and Alice were married for 73 years until his passing. He is survived by his wife, Alice; children, Jeffrey and wife Suzanne Meyers of Ponca City, OK and Jonathan and wife Cheryl Meyers of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; grandchildren, Virginia Meyers Raymer of Piedmont, OK; Daniel Meyers of Saint Kitts; Matthew Meyers of Oklahoma City; and Jessette Meyers Roe of Albuquerque; and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Ohio Living Rockynol, 1150 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019