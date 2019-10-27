|
Charles "Chuck" Cooley died in his home at the age of 65 on October 20, 2019 in Akron. Chuck was born on October 23, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan to his parents, Leslie Allan and Vivian (Krill) Cooley. He graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Industrial Engineering in 1975 and received an MBA from the University of Chicago in 1983. He married Jacqueline Chetelat in 1983; they then moved to Akron, Ohio. Chuck worked as an industrial engineer with Republic Steel, in various financial positions with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, and as a Project Manager with Babcock and Wilcox. Chuck was an avid enthusiast of both literature and the instrumental arts. He was also passionate about a variety of sports including Indians baseball, Purdue basketball and football, and golf. Chuck is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie; sister, Lisa; uncle, Phil (Joyce) Krill; and various cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents. Chuck will have a memorial take place on Monday, November 4th at 10:30 a.m. at New Covenant Community Church, 1587 W. Exchange St., Akron 44313. Calling hours will be on Sunday, November 3rd from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chuck's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Eastern Adaptive Sports, http://easternadaptive sports.org/. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019