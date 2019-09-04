Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES D. EVANS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES D. EVANS Obituary
Charles D. Evans Charles D. Evans, age 76, of Hudson, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019. Charles was the beloved husband of Margaret (nee Leach) Evans and devoted father of Meredith Evans. He proudly served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. He was an active member and past President of the local chapters of A.A.I.I. and the Mens Garden Club of America. A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Charles' life will be held 2 to 4 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main St., (on the square), Hudson, OH (330-650-4181). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the (). www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now