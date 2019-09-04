|
Charles D. Evans Charles D. Evans, age 76, of Hudson, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019. Charles was the beloved husband of Margaret (nee Leach) Evans and devoted father of Meredith Evans. He proudly served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. He was an active member and past President of the local chapters of A.A.I.I. and the Mens Garden Club of America. A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Charles' life will be held 2 to 4 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main St., (on the square), Hudson, OH (330-650-4181). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the (). www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019