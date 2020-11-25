1/1
Charles D. Grucella
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles D. Grucella was born on January 6, 1945 in Alexandra, LA. Mr. Grucella graduated from The Ohio State University with an electrical engineering degree. He was an active member of the St. Hilary Catholic Church. He will be remembered as a great father, leader and loving grandfather of five. Preceded in death by Frances Brust, who was a great spouse of 40+ years; his wonderful life will be remembered by his family, Mark (Heather), Matt, John (Angela); grand kids, Haley, Tyler, Michael, Lucas, Halle; his brother, Greg; and sister, Tisla. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30a.m., Friday, November 27th at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. in Fairlawn, where friends may call 10:30 to 11:30. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved