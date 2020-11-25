Charles D. Grucella was born on January 6, 1945 in Alexandra, LA. Mr. Grucella graduated from The Ohio State University with an electrical engineering degree. He was an active member of the St. Hilary Catholic Church. He will be remembered as a great father, leader and loving grandfather of five. Preceded in death by Frances Brust, who was a great spouse of 40+ years; his wonderful life will be remembered by his family, Mark (Heather), Matt, John (Angela); grand kids, Haley, Tyler, Michael, Lucas, Halle; his brother, Greg; and sister, Tisla. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30a.m., Friday, November 27th at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. in Fairlawn, where friends may call 10:30 to 11:30. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.