Charles D. Sigman, 93 years old, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 27, 2020. For full obituary, go to the Newcomer Funeral Home website. Calling hours will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4th at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 5th, Rev. Gary Chaplin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Chapel, The Haven of Rest, or to the charity of your choice