Charles Desmett



Charles Desmett, 91, passed away June 4, 2019.



Born in McCartney, Pa. Charles had lived in the Tallmadge area for 35 years. He started in the coal mines when he was 15 years old in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from B&W in Barberton in 1990 with 36 years of service. He was a member of Tallmadge Alliance Church, where he served for many years as an elder. Charles was a crossing guard for the City of Tallmadge, president of Akron Rabbit Club and volunteered for many years with youth sports and the Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home.



He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Desmett.



Charles is survived by his wife of 72 years,



Luella; sons, John (Patty) Desmett and Don



(Angela) Desmett; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Mulcahy; and granddaughter, Ashley Desmett, M.D.



Private services were held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Zach Reeves. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary