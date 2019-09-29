|
|
Charles Dodds Miller October 5, 1931 September 18, 2019 Born on the Miller family farm in Ravenna Township, Charles was the son of Walter E. "Pat" Miller (Woodville, OH) and Mary Gee Stewart (Edinburg/Canfield.) After losing his father as a toddler, leaving the farm and moving to Kent, Charles would follow in his 1640 Dutch ancestors' pioneer spirit as a life-long self-made entrepreneur. Nicknamed "Sonny", by age 5 he was building his sister Jane doll houses and by age 10 he was known for his soap box derby cars. In 1949 during his senior year at Kent Roosevelt High School, he was selected to participate in the construction of the high school football stadium. Trained as a Master carpenter, by age 20 Charles had designed, built and sold his first spec house on Longmere Dr. in Kent, it's a family's home today. In 1955, shortly after returning from serving in Trieste during the Korean War, Charles (Chuck) met the love of his life Roberta L. Jacops. Together they prospered in a 64-year union building a family and owning several businesses including River Hill Farm in Stow. With his brother-in-law, Robert Jacops, he established Jacops & Miller Construction Inc. building custom homes in Kent and Hudson. He built Oak Knolls and Fox Den golf course clubhouses; he designed and owned Miniature Meadows Golf and Custard in Kent for 40 years. Always reinventing himself, Charles pursued agronomy classes at OSU to grow crops and livestock on the land that is now the Pambi Farm Estates, originate a 1000+ tree orchard, and press cider at River Hill Farm. In later years, he started M&V Equipment with Victor Vatalaro. His many interests included antique tool collecting, boating, fishing, wood crafting, beekeeping, attending auctions, traveling plus playing games that kept his grandchildren ever entertained. Charles was a renaissance gentleman farmer known for his many talents, steadfast humble character and unwavering excellence in all he pursued. He leaves his wife Roberta; four children: Kristy, Alexandria, VA; Kirk (Catherine), Rootstown; Kelley (James) Crookston, Hudson; Kara (Stuart) Banner, Stow; and five grandchildren, Kendall Gee and Kori Dee Crookston; Aidan Charles, Kyle London and Leah Claire Banner. Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Jane (David) Jayne of San Antonio, TX. The family thanks the staff of Mulberry Gardens and Harbor Light Hospice for their recent care. As a youth, Charles loved to fish, swim and catch crawfish in the clean waters of the Cuyahoga River. He'll be overlooking the river that ran through his life with a family burial at Standing Rock in Kent on October 5 followed by calling hours at River Hill Farm in Stow at 11:30 and a celebration of Charles' life at 12:30. Happy Fishing dad, we'll always treasure and love you! (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019