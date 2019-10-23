Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church
1361 W. Market St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Parke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Doyle Parke


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Doyle Parke Obituary
Charles Doyle Parke, 88, passed away Oct. 20, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Akron on April 1, 1931 to the late Dr. G. Kenneth and Harriet Parke. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Ilene; sister, Cecily Parke Sesler; nephews, Gregory (Beth) and Douglas (Ginna) Sesler; niece, Elizabeth (Charles) Beckman; and many great nieces and nephews. Charles attended Harvard College and graduated from The Ohio State University College of Law in 1956. He was an instructor at the University of Akron School of Law from 1962-68 and was an attorney with Hershey and Brown. He then became Traffic Referee for the Akron Municipal Court in 1975, retiring Sept. 1, 1995 and received the Public Safety Award in 1986. He was Past President of Glendale Cemetery and a tour guide at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the Chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron 44313, with Rev. Mark J. Pruitt officiating. Private inurnment at Glendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now