|
|
Charles Doyle Parke, 88, passed away Oct. 20, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Akron on April 1, 1931 to the late Dr. G. Kenneth and Harriet Parke. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Ilene; sister, Cecily Parke Sesler; nephews, Gregory (Beth) and Douglas (Ginna) Sesler; niece, Elizabeth (Charles) Beckman; and many great nieces and nephews. Charles attended Harvard College and graduated from The Ohio State University College of Law in 1956. He was an instructor at the University of Akron School of Law from 1962-68 and was an attorney with Hershey and Brown. He then became Traffic Referee for the Akron Municipal Court in 1975, retiring Sept. 1, 1995 and received the Public Safety Award in 1986. He was Past President of Glendale Cemetery and a tour guide at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the Chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron 44313, with Rev. Mark J. Pruitt officiating. Private inurnment at Glendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019