1/1
Charles E. Call
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STOW -- Charles E. Call, 99, the son of Howard and Laura (McCauley) Call, passed away on August 17, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife of over 75 years, Jean (Point); son, Howard (Theresa); daughter, Suzanne C. Cryst (Michael); six grandchildren, Leeann (Bill) Bush, Cathy (Rob) Cunningham, Charles (Elissa) Call, Amanda (Mike) Ray, Mike "MJ" Cryst (Kaila Miller), and Laura Cryst (Peter Simon); 19 great-grandchildren, two nephews, Jeff (Jan) Call, Stephen Point; and two nieces, Sarah Call (Steve), Julie (Martin) Kinsman. Also left behind are many others that he mentored and influenced over his years. A graduate of Stow High School, Charles was a man of many talents as he kept the family farm - of which he was the 5th generation - with a productive dairy herd, raised chickens, grew wheat, corn, hay, trees, and had a 20 acre sugar bush to produce maple syrup each spring. Many farm tours of children, college students and adults both local and international visited Call's Farm to gain knowledge of how American farming had evolved and its part in the American food supply. He was also known for his talent as a square dance caller with his "Red Socks" band, thus his trademark favorite color. Charles was past Master of Darrow Street Grange of which he was a life member; Director Emeritus of the Grange Mutual Casualty Company, and past Chief of the Ohio Department of Reclamation, Division of Natural Resources in Columbus. Ever civic minded, Charles was recognized for 26 years of service to Stow government, primarily the Civil Service Commission that he chaired for ten years. He also served on Summit County Farm Bureau, Summit County Soil, and Water Conservation Cooperative, Ohio Rural Development Council, Board of Trustees, Ohio Oil and Gas Association, Ohio Fair Plan Underwriting Association, The Ohio State College of Agriculture Extension Advisory Committee, Summit County Dairy Board, Ohio Parks and Recreation Council, and President Cleveland Farmers' Club. With his years of involvement in 4-H, Charles was most proud to have been instrumental as one of the founding board members in obtaining land from the county commissioners in the mid 1950's to reorganize the Summit County Agricultural Society, now the home of the Summit County Fair in Tallmadge, Ohio. Ever the visionary, his goal for the future use of the land resulted in the "Call's Farm" housing development - a vibrant, family centered community. Should one be interested, his wish in lieu of flowers, is to make a donation to the Summit County Junior Fair Building Fund. https://www.summitfair.com/uploads/Youth%20Building%20Campain%20Fund.pdf (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved