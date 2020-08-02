Charles E. Csejtey, 73, died July 28, 2020. He was born October 27,1946 in Passau, Germany to Bela J. and Elizabeth Karbuczky Csejtey, he was a U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his Master's Degree and retired from teaching art for the Akron Public School system. He was a Jennings Scholar and received many awards including Teacher of the Year. He was a member of the Falls Natatorium for 45 years and a volunteer at Summa Western Reserve Hospital for 20 years. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bela (Penni), and Laszlo (Helga); sisters, Ilona and Elizabeth; he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Jane "Janie"; daughter, Sandra Lynn Hutchinson (John); son, Brian Charles Csejtey; grandchildren, Will and Kassie Hutchinson; brothers, Imre and Augustine (Carol); sisters, Ildiko Kubacki and Judith Wiltrack; brother-in-law, Bob Wrentmore (Jane); sisters-in-law, Betty Kayackas (Jack), Sandra Rody (Bill), Sharon Milliman and Susan Wrentmore. He will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. TUESDAY at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St. Interment with military rites will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. MONDAY at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UCP of Greater Cleveland, 10011 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106. (UCP has gone outside of cerebral palsy to include several programs, many of which benefited his granddaughter). To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com