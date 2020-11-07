Charles E. Doepker, 82, passed away after a long illness on November 4, 2020 He was born in Akron, Ohio on November 24, 1937 to parents, Rita (Ritchie) and Francis Doepker. Mr. Doepker was a graduate of Tallmadge High School (1956) and attended Kent State University from which he held a certificate in computer programming. He was best known in Tallmadge as a 4th ward and an At-Large Councilman for 11 years. Following his service on council, he became a member and Chairman of the Tallmadge Board of Zoning Appeals. Charles retired from Aircraft Braking Systems Corp, a division of K & F Industries (Formerly Goodyear Aerospace) on March 1, 2006 with 35 years of service. He served in the active United States Air Force, November 1959 to October 1963. Mr. Doepker also worked for Chestnut Ridge Dairy, Akron, Serv a lunch Catering, McMillan Grocery and LuJan's Big Boy in Tallmadge. Mr. Doepker was an avid camper at both the local, state and national level. He was Secretary/Treasurer and President of the Cuyahoga Valley Wing of Shasta and the Ohio Buckeye State Association as well as a Board member of the International Wings of Shasta. In later years he maintained a summer home at Cutty's Sunset Camping Resort and a winter home in Davenport, FL. He loved to travel, especially with his wife, children and grandchildren. For the past several years' cruises and Myrtle Beach vacations with family and friends was his mission in life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis J. and Rita V. Doepker; father-in-law, Louie E Beresh; mother-in-law, Orva L Beresh; sisters, Helen Smelko, Mary Jane (Molly) Jarvis; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Smelko, Andre, Earnest and Dennis Beresh, John Stock; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Beresh, Gloria Doepker; foster parents, Andrew and Eileen Kato. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Janice L. Beresh Doepker; daughters, Tina Doepker (Scott) Geffken of Tallmadge, Jean Doepker (Jeff) Partridge of Summerville, NC, Rita Greer of Dothan, AL, Christine Tartamella of Philadelpia, PA, Renee Jones (Tom) Levy of East Canton, Kimberly Jones (Arlie) Davis of Akron; son, Michael T. Jones of Wickenburg, AZ; sisters, Charlotte Stock of Akron; brother, John (Linda) Doepker of Tallmadge; brothers-in-law, Richard (Patty) Beresh, Bob Jarvis of Barberton; sister-in law, Diane Beresh. He is also survived by grandchildren, Virginia Lynn and Dylan Charles Doepker-Geffken, Amanda Geffken, Steven Charles (Ashley) Doepker-Cooley, Jillian and Scott Cooley, Genna and Christopher Tartamella, Erin Piper, Chad Greer, Cynthia McClellan, Adam Jones and eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Eugene's Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH with Fr. Pete Colletti officiating. Entombment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park.