Charles E. Lacy Jr.
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Charles E. Lacy Jr., 78, passed away July 21, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and resided Cuyahoga Falls for the past 45 years. Chuck was a Vietnam Veteran serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a proud UAW member retiring from Chrysler Parts Depot after 33 years of service. He was a very active member of the American Legion Charles Faust Post 281 serving in the Honor Guard, Legion Riders and the 40/8 Club. Chuck was the chairman of the UAW Local 573 Retirees Unit. He was an avid golfer, outdoorsman, enjoyed riding motorcycles, cooking and was a football fan. Preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Lacy Sr.; and mother, Sally Springer; he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jacqueline; children: Michael (Elaine) Lacy; Rosiland Moore, Scott Lacy and Melissa (James) Jones; grandchildren, Heather, Breanna, Crystal, Alesha, Shelby, Kayla, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Erik and Kylee; sister, Sally (Douglas) Schantz and Janet (Bernie) Nowakowski and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 1, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com






Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
