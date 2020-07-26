CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Charles E. Lacy Jr., 78, passed away July 21, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and resided Cuyahoga Falls for the past 45 years. Chuck was a Vietnam Veteran serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a proud UAW member retiring from Chrysler Parts Depot after 33 years of service. He was a very active member of the American Legion Charles Faust Post 281 serving in the Honor Guard, Legion Riders and the 40/8 Club. Chuck was the chairman of the UAW Local 573 Retirees Unit. He was an avid golfer, outdoorsman, enjoyed riding motorcycles, cooking and was a football fan. Preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Lacy Sr.; and mother, Sally Springer; he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jacqueline; children: Michael (Elaine) Lacy; Rosiland Moore, Scott Lacy and Melissa (James) Jones; grandchildren, Heather, Breanna, Crystal, Alesha, Shelby, Kayla, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Erik and Kylee; sister, Sally (Douglas) Schantz and Janet (Bernie) Nowakowski and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 1, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com