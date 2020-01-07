Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Charles E. Newell Sr.


1936 - 2020
Charles E. Newell Sr. Obituary
Charles E. Newell Sr., "Chuck", age 83, of Akron, Ohio, died on January 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 6, 1936 in Akron, the son of the late Fred E. and Della May (nee Greathouse) Newell. Chuck was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran during peacetime. Mr. Newell worked for Goodyear for many years, retiring in 2001. Survivors include his wife, the former Patricia Kramer, whom he married on August 24, 1962; his children, Tammy Kimble, Charles E. Newell Jr., Donald Newell, Rodney Newell and Brian (Dorothy) Newell; his 21 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. His sister, Hazel McCormick, also survives. He also had three very close friends that also mourn his loss, Dennis "Coke" and Mickie Swain and Peggy Powell. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
