|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Charles E. "Gene" Reger, age 91, passed away peacefully November 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Akron, Gene was a lifelong area resident. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Gene retired from Goodyear after 37 1/2 years of service, where he worked in the Inside Transportation Department. He was a member of Springfield Fellowship Church, was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan and loved to go fishing. Gene will be greatly missed by his loving family. Preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Evelyn; step-daughter, Susan Drumm; granddaughter, Tammy Mulhollen; brothers, Ronald and Donald. Gene is survived by his daughter, Becky (Randy) Spear; step-daughters, Brenda (Edward) Bennett; step-sons, John (Kathy) and Roger (Kim) Finlaw; ten grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren. Friends and family will be received, Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Friday, one hour prior to the service, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Funeral service will be held Friday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Springfield Fellowship Church, 830 Ewart Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019