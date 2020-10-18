CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Charles E. Tucker, 72, passed away October 15, 2020. He was born in Killarney, WV and resided in Cuyahoga Falls. Chuck worked as a machine builder for Kent Machine retiring after 26 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Eva; 3 sisters; 1st wife, Lana and 2nd wife, Leondra "Cinci"; he is survived by his children, Angela (J) Hill, Anne Babcock and Bobby Murphy; grandchildren, JC, Lana, Steven, Hope, Jenny and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Alice and Quinn and 10 siblings. Friends may call 1 hour prior to an 11 a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com