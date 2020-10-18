1/1
Charles E. Tucker
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Charles E. Tucker, 72, passed away October 15, 2020. He was born in Killarney, WV and resided in Cuyahoga Falls. Chuck worked as a machine builder for Kent Machine retiring after 26 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Eva; 3 sisters; 1st wife, Lana and 2nd wife, Leondra "Cinci"; he is survived by his children, Angela (J) Hill, Anne Babcock and Bobby Murphy; grandchildren, JC, Lana, Steven, Hope, Jenny and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Alice and Quinn and 10 siblings. Friends may call 1 hour prior to an 11 a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
