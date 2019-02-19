Charles E.



Williams



Charles E. Williams, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019.



He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Sandy Williams, of 60 years; sons Duke (Patsy), Rick, Kevin (Theresa) and Robby "Toad" (Rebecca); sister, Frieda Cingle; and grandkids, Ryan, Stephanie, Bryan, Dustin, Brittany, Ian, Logan, Ashley, & Caylee.



Charles and Sandy were the owners of ABC Drain and Plumbing starting in 1959 and passed his legacy to his son Rob in 2008. He retired from the City of Akron Sewer Department in 1990s. Charles was an exceptional person, a role model to all, and was deeply devoted to his family, friends, and everyone he met. He never failed to have a sense of humor, even at the toughest times. Husband, Dad, Papa, Charlie--we'll truly miss you!



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Parish, 4019 Manchester Road in Akron. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 3383, 690 W. Waterloo Road, Akron, OH 44314. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019