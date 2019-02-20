Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Parish
4019 Manchester Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles E. Williams Obituary
Charles E.

Williams

Charles E. Williams, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019.

The family will receive friends TODAY from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Parish, 4019 Manchester Road in Akron. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 3383, 690 W. Waterloo Road, Akron, OH 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.