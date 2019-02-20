|
|
Charles E.
Williams
Charles E. Williams, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019.
The family will receive friends TODAY from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Parish, 4019 Manchester Road in Akron. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 3383, 690 W. Waterloo Road, Akron, OH 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2019