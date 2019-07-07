Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road
Seville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Lipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Lipps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Lipps Obituary
Charles Edward Lipps

Charles Edward Lipps, 82, of Canal Fulton died Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born October 22, 1936 in Jonesborough, Tennessee to the late Onest Ernest and Lou Tex (Ledford) Lipps, served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 - 1957 and retired from Alcoa, as a life operator. He enjoyed CB radio, NASCAR and collecting Eagles.

Charles is survived by his wife, Peggy (Seery) Lipps; daughters, Twyla Miller and Arnella Puckett; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; stepdaughter, Brenda Leiser; numberous step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services with military honors will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now