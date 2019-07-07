|
|
Charles Edward Lipps
Charles Edward Lipps, 82, of Canal Fulton died Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born October 22, 1936 in Jonesborough, Tennessee to the late Onest Ernest and Lou Tex (Ledford) Lipps, served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 - 1957 and retired from Alcoa, as a life operator. He enjoyed CB radio, NASCAR and collecting Eagles.
Charles is survived by his wife, Peggy (Seery) Lipps; daughters, Twyla Miller and Arnella Puckett; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; stepdaughter, Brenda Leiser; numberous step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services with military honors will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019