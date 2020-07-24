"Hogg-C" Charles Edward Mullins, Jr. "Hogg-C" gained his wings on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born and raised in Akron, Ohio on August 9, 1977. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Mullins, Sr. and Clyde (Buster) Weems. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, mother, Dawn E. Weems and stepmother, Janice Lewis; brothers, Donta (Daleesa) Tullins and Mark Lewis; sisters, Carla Mullins and Stephanie Rollins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial and viewing will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Masks and social distancing will be observed.