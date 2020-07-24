Chucky you know you been family, since the day me and Tish became best friends. Everytime we would see each other you would say Big Tish and Lil Tish lol. We would blow down and sit on the side of the house and have our on little party, it be lit tooo, everybody start coming over when they see us outside lol. Nothing but great memories baby. I just wish I would have called you to come tow my truck a few weeks ago I’m gonna miss you baby. GOD definitely gained an angel. I love youBig Tish.

Tish Austin

Friend