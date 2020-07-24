1/1
Charles Edward Mullins Jr.
1977 - 2020
{ "" }
"Hogg-C" Charles Edward Mullins, Jr. "Hogg-C" gained his wings on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born and raised in Akron, Ohio on August 9, 1977. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Mullins, Sr. and Clyde (Buster) Weems. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, mother, Dawn E. Weems and stepmother, Janice Lewis; brothers, Donta (Daleesa) Tullins and Mark Lewis; sisters, Carla Mullins and Stephanie Rollins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial and viewing will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Masks and social distancing will be observed.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 24, 2020
You were a true friend and will be missed. Love you always.
Marilyn Oliver
Friend
July 24, 2020
Chucky you know you been family, since the day me and Tish became best friends. Everytime we would see each other you would say Big Tish and Lil Tish lol. We would blow down and sit on the side of the house and have our on little party, it be lit tooo, everybody start coming over when they see us outside lol. Nothing but great memories baby. I just wish I would have called you to come tow my truck a few weeks ago I’m gonna miss you baby. GOD definitely gained an angel. I love youBig Tish.
Tish Austin
Friend
July 24, 2020
HOGG C was a very special person and friends with my sons since elementary school. Very rare to find an angel like him, may he rest in peace. He surely will be missed by all. Fly high HOGG C.
Beverly davis
Friend
July 24, 2020
ME AND MY COUSIN HAD SOME GOOD TIMES TOGETHER AND MEMORIES I WILL NEVER EVER FORGET...I LOVE AND MISS YOU DEARLY
Abeni Wright
Family
July 24, 2020
Dawn and Donta ... I am so sorry for your loss ... I pray that God comforts y'all through this ... be blessed y'all ...
Vivian and Linda Moore
Family
July 24, 2020
You been my friend since childhood and i have learned alot from you, which i will apply to everday life! Chucky you will be greatly missed
O'Lympia Broome
Friend
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Little Chucky, this is still so unbelievable. It’s seems like yesterday that we were talking about our 300’s & when we were going to visit. I am so very heartbroken. We will love and miss you always.
Tozyea Phillips
Family
July 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Labrenda
Friend
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
