Charles Edwin Howard "Ed", 82, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born in Akron on February 1, 1938. He graduated from the College of Wooster, where he was a standout football player. After graduation, he joined Jim Brennan's company and in a few short years, became partner and shortly thereafter, president of Brennan & Howard, Inc. Ed developed it into one of the most prestigious manufacturer's representative firms in the country. After having much success, he expanded with an additional business, MAS, Inc.; a wholesale distributorship which grew to include premium, builder and retail divisions. A beloved family man and a hard-worker, people often described Ed as one-of-a-kind and a true legend. Many he came across would say, "he's my favorite person ever." Ed never met a stranger and his generosity knew no bounds. You would often find him laughing with his countless friends with a scotch in one hand and a cigar in the other, or on the golf courses of Fairlawn, Sharon and the Everglades. Ed was an avid sports fan, and rooted especially hard for the Browns and the Buckeyes. He spent much of the last 40 years in Naples, where he loved watching sunsets and spending time with his family and friends. Not realizing it would be our last day on Earth together, Sunday was spent celebrating his birthday with his family. It was a special day for Ed as he watched his grandsons run around, enjoyed delicious food on the red "You are Special" plate, opened presents and topped it off with "angel" food cake. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Maxine and sisters, Juanita and Marilyn. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Rita; his sons, Chad, Lane and Heath (Jan); his daughters, Ashley, Katherine (Bill) Walters, Emily (Mike) Principato; grandsons, Hudson, William, Charlie, Wyatt, Connor and Reed; brothers, Kenneth (Jackie), Tommie (Carole), many nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 14th, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Fairlawn Hilton and a service will be held Saturday, February 15th at 11 a.m. at Fairlawn Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a scholarship to be established in his name at the College of Wooster. Without the generosity of others, Ed would not have been able to attend Wooster. Additionally, donations can be made to organizations and charities close to his heart, specifically Akron Children's Hospital, The Stephen A. Comunale Jr. Foundation, Victory Gallop and The Meredith Cowden Foundation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020