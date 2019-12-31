|
|
Charles Eugene Dupert, Sr., age 79, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on September 8, 1940. Charles married the love of his life, Sue Moffit on February 20, 1961. Sue and their children, Cathy (Tom) Millard, Deborah (Vito) Cilitti, Charles (Lizabeth) Dupert, Jr., and Robert Dupert; grandchildren, Nathan, Jessica, Ashleigh, Victoria, Vito, Ryan, Damian, Britny, and Jacob; great-grandchildren Dakota, Landon, Michael, Nicholas, Noah, Audriana, Cole, Sebastian, Allison, and Dalton; many nieces, nephews and friends are left to carry on his legacy. Charles loved to work on lawn mowers and take care of his yard, and was often seen with a tool or two in his hands. Being handy came naturally to him, and he worked as a mechanic for most of his life. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services. To leave a message for Charles' family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 31, 2019